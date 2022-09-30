Connect with us

First Lady Rachel Ruto Pens an Emotional Letter to Her Husband President Ruto, Reveals Their Humble Beginings

First lady Rachel Ruto on Thursday evening penned a letter for her husband revealing their memories and journey to the top.  

The first lady was on Thursday among the people who accompanied the head of state as he opened the 13th parliament. 

Below is Rachel Ruto’s love letter to President William Ruto. 

” Sitting in Parliament today, I saw myself in our little house in Dagoretti, where it all started. The dream, like the biblical parable of the mustard seed.

The year 1991 is a significant page on the book of our political history. As the then President, Daniel Arap Moi heeded to calls for multiparty politics. Ironically, in a small ceremony presided over by Bishop Emeritus Rev. Dr. Silas Yego of the AIC church, I was vowing to love and live with this one man, William Samoei Arap Ruto. Bill, as I have called him since.”

FB IMG 1664516343500

” We had little in possession, but abundance of hope and faith. The humility of our beginning cemented our love for each other and sowed in us the virtue of selflessness. Bill, a young and ambitious family man, sent himself out to fend for us. Six years later, in 1997, with a young family to raise, at 31, Bill would become the MP for Eldoret North and that move changed our family life forever. Gradually he rose through the political ranks, assuming new leadership roles. Bill no longer belonged to us. He was the property of the electorates. The public, the people he led, and I became a mother to many. Our doors were opened, every day, to the needs of the people.”

” Reminiscing those early days, having to nurse my own children and nurture many others who saw a mother in me, if you told me I would someday become The First Lady, I would have laughed it off as a bad joke. Bill was different.

He pronounced nothing but greatness for himself and us all. If you would tell him then, that he would someday become the President, I’m certain he would have smiled, and replied with an, “Amen!”

FB IMG 1664516336881

” With his new responsibility as the President of the Republic of Kenya, I don’t intend to learn selfishness now. I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago. His supportive wife Chichi, caring mother of his children and the accommodative First Lady of the People of Kenya.

I will ensure our doors are open, even wider and our tables set, even broader. That House on the Hill will not be an unreachable tower but a place of motherly comfort for Kenyans from all walks of life.You are a great man with an exceptional story, go and make this country great and exceptional. I love you. Kenya loves you.”

Also Read: Meet Rachel Ruto’s Big Sister Who Introduced Her to President Elect William Ruto 

