Five Celebrities Bawled Out By Andrew Kibe For Exposing Their Spouse’s Babybump

Andrew Kibe has always been out out there exposing celebrities over different issues.

Notwithstanding, few celebrity did not escape from Andrew Kibe’s anger for exposing their spouse’s baby bump.

However, if asked, those celebrities only came out to the public to show their excitements for having recieved such a blessing. As for Kibe, he found this not being manly enough.

Here are those celebrity whose babybump shoot went viral and did not please Andrew Kibe.

Pascal Tokodi

Pascal and the beautiful wife, Grace Ekirapa could not hide their joy on the internet. Actor, musician and talented Pascal Tokodi penned down how excited he was and how he met Grace. After taking their baby bump to the internet, Andrew Kibe stated that they should have kept this private matter and it is not of the public interest.

Eric Omondi

Kibe was again going back to bash out Comedian Eric Omondi for always clout chasing for irrelevant issues. Kibe had accused Eric of exposing a woman’s baby bump for the sake of hiping a song that was to be released later.

Xtian Dela

Kenyan content creator, blogger Xtian Dela and Fatma were expecting their first child. Their photo met different reactions all over the internet. Nevertheless, Kibe termed this as the worst idea one could think of and that would be exposing his wife’s nakedness.

Willis Raburu

The ten over ten host was not left behind. Willis Raburu had once hit the headlines after his break up with his love, Maria Prude.

Later, he found his love in Ivy Namu. Together they were blessed with a child.

Nonetheless, Andrew bashed them for exposing their babybump to the public and that they should have kept it to themselves.

Read also: Celebrities Who Went Against all Odds And Got Married

Brian Mauzo

Brian Mauzo and Vera are one of the new celebrity parents in town. However, Andrew Kibe railed against them for exposing their babybump to the public.