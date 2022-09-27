Five Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About State House

The State House serves as the official residence of the President in Kenya and was constructed during the colonial period.

Despite its popularity across the country, only a few Kenyans are aware of its century-old history.

In this article KDRTV looks into interesting facts about the State House residence which is currently occupied by President William Ruto.

When was it built

State house was built in 1907 to serve as the official residence of the governor of British East Africa.

Why it was built on a hill

The building was built on a hill because the colonialists were fascinated by great views and feared floods.

Who Designed it

The State House was designed by Herbert Baker, a renowned British architect. The design was inspired by Victorian architecture. Herbert was born in 1862 and is known for his designs for government buildings in India and South Africa. He died in 1946.

Its first Name

Before independence, the State House was known as the Government House. It used to serve as official residence to the colonial Governors. It was the official residence of the Governor British of East Africa when Kenya was still a British colony.

Why Mzee Jomo Kenyatta did not reside in State House

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president, did not reside at State House. Instead, he preferred his home in Gatundu. The founding father used the State House only for official business during the day. Kenyatta feared the State House was haunted by the spirits of white settlers who would harm him if he slept there. Kenyatta also disliked the sound of frogs croaking around the State House, which would have made sleeping there unpleasant for him.

This was revealed by Duncan Ndegwa, the first post colonial head of civil service and secretary to the cabinet. Ndegwa was also one of Jomo Kenyatta’s close associates.

