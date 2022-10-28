Connect with us

Five Multi-Billion Hotels Owned by the Kenyatta Family (Photos)

The Kenyatta family is arguably the most influential family in Kenya having produced two presidents. 

In this article KDRTV, looks at the Kenyatta family’s Five multi billion hotels.

Voyager Beach Resort

IMG 20210724082125

The Voyager beach resort is situated in Mombasa’s affluent Nyali neighborhood. The rooms range in price from Ksh 15, 000 to Ksh 40, 000 based on the season and room type. Available amenities include a water sports center, four bars and three swimming pools with a whirlpool, kid- friendly games.

The Great Rift Valley Golf Lodge

List Of Hotels Owned by Uhuru Kenyatta

The Great Rift Valley Lodge is situated along the Nairobi- Nakuru Highway in Naivasha. The hotel is a popular retreat for politicians and features an 18hole championship golf course. The hotel offers a breathtaking view of Lake Naivasha and the incredible Great Rift Valley. 

Samburu Intrepids

IMG 20210724081702

This hotel is located in the Samburu Game Reserve along River Ewaso Ngiro. It is perched on a raised platform just above the river, providing an ideal vantage point for crocodiles and hippos. It provides some of the best game activities, including clear equatorial night skies for astronomy, knowledgeable tour guides, day and night game drives in jeeps, and a tour of the Buffalo Springs Reserves. A night in the hotel may cost as much as Ksh 50,000.

Kipungani Explorer

IMG 20210724082333

It is located on the tropical island of Lamu and features thirteen opulent rooms. It is situated on a 12- kilometer stretch of white sand beach along the Indian Ocean. The activities available include:kayak safaris, fishing expeditions, seafood tasting, windsurfing and snorkeling with dolphins.

Mara Explorer Camp

IMG 20210724082233

The Mara Explorer Camp is located within Maasai Mara National Park. The five- star hotel has ten luxurious, well- established tents, each with a breathtaking view of the River Talek. Seven of the tents have queen- sized beds, while the remaining three have twin beds. The tents are designed to open up on the roof to provide a view of the sky, translucent windows with a Victorian motif, and an ideal setting for viewing wildlife from the comfort of your bed. 

Also Read: Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 1000 Acre Retirement Home in Narok County

