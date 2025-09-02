Guardian Angel Bus Passengers Forced to Stop Journey for Hour-Long Chicken Hunt

A routine trip aboard a Nairobi-bound Guardian Angel bus from Siaya turned into an unexpected comedy show when a chicken made a daring escape from the luggage compartment, sparking an hour-long pursuit that left passengers alternately frustrated and amused.

The incident, which occurred during a scheduled stopover after the bus had passed through Butere and Kisumu, was captured on video by passenger Bahati Muyale. In the clip, a man in a white shirt is seen sprinting from the bus toward nearby thickets, while another in a black T-shirt waits ahead to corner the runaway bird. A third man soon joins in as laughter and shouts echo from amused onlookers.

“My people from Western Kenya never fail to amaze me,” Muyale shared. “The mighty chicken escaped from the boot and yoooh! We all ended up watching this wild chase.”

While the spectacle provided comic relief to fellow travelers, the owners of the chicken were in no mood for jokes. In Western Kenya, especially among the Luhya community, chicken is more than just food it holds deep cultural significance tied to hospitality, tradition, and celebration.

“To lose one would be unthinkable, and so giving up was not an option,” explained a local cultural expert, stressing the symbolic value of poultry in the region.

For nearly an hour, passengers stood by as the bird darted in and out of bushes, evading capture like a feathered fugitive. Eventually, the hen was cornered and secured, drawing cheers and laughter from those who had gathered to watch.

The incident quickly went viral online, sparking a wave of witty reactions. “Better the bus leaves than leaving the hen behind,” joked Facebook user Philip Ligare. “The hen wanted to poop like any other person, right?” Stated Victor Maiyo. “Very in order. Food first, transport can wait,” added Owino Dan.

The Guardian Angel bus eventually resumed its journey to Nairobi, even though an hour late, with passengers still chuckling over the ordeal.

The feathered escape offered Kenyans a rare light-hearted story on the roads, reminding many that sometimes, even a chicken can bring an entire bus to a halt.