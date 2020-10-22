I am not Yet a ‘Shosh’ – Esther Passaris Breathes Fire After Being Called Grandma on Twitter

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has hit out at a tweep who called her ‘shosh’ saying she is not yet a grandma.

The lawmaker, who turned 56 on Mashujaa Day, said that though she is proud of her age, that does not qualify to call her a grandmother because her two kids are yet to have offsprings.

“I am proud of my age as I consider life a blessing. But I am not yet a ‘shosh’. Age is not a determinant of being a ‘shosh’. It’s having grandchildren. Neither of my two children has offsprings yet,” Passaris fired at the tweep.

I am proud of my age as I consider life a blessing. But I am not yet a 'shosh'. Age is not a determinant of being a 'shosh'. It's having grand children. Neither of my two children have offsprings yet. As for USA politics, my prayer stands for team @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris https://t.co/2m5Fj9AUZQ — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) October 22, 2020

The tweep had asked Passaris to stay away from American politics because they are not ‘as simple as she thinks.’

Passaris has thrown her weight behind Democratic Candidate Joe Biden who hopes to unseat President Donald Trump in next month’s elections.

https://twitter.com/EstherPassaris/status/1318594986171109379/video/1

Apparently, the Nairobi MP shares a birthday with Senator Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s running mate. They were both born on the same date and the same year.

I'm 56 today. Birthdays for me are a day of reflection and appreciation, so I will spend #MashujaaDay in praise & worship and meditation, counting my blessings for the life I have been lucky to forge. #CelebrateYourLife #CommandYourDay #MyDressMyChoice pic.twitter.com/YMK02blLat — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) October 20, 2020

Passaris has been a victim of social media bullies in the past. She has been attacked by among others, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who once leaked audios of their private phone calls.

It is good to see her standing up to the bullies.