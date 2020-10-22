Connect with us

I am not Yet a ‘Shosh’ – Esther Passaris Breathes Fire After Being Called Grandma on Twitter

Esther Passaris Turned 56 this week
(KDRTV) – Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has hit out at a tweep who called her ‘shosh’ saying she is not yet a grandma.

The lawmaker, who turned 56 on Mashujaa Day, said that though she is proud of her age, that does not qualify to call her a grandmother because her two kids are yet to have offsprings.

“I am proud of my age as I consider life a blessing. But I am not yet a ‘shosh’. Age is not a determinant of being a ‘shosh’. It’s having grandchildren. Neither of my two children has offsprings yet,” Passaris fired at the tweep.

The tweep had asked Passaris to stay away from American politics because they are not ‘as simple as she thinks.’

Passaris has thrown her weight behind Democratic Candidate Joe Biden who hopes to unseat President Donald Trump in next month’s elections.

Apparently, the Nairobi MP shares a birthday with Senator Kamala Harris, who is Biden’s running mate. They were both born on the same date and the same year.

Passaris has been a victim of social media bullies in the past. She has been attacked by among others, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who once leaked audios of their private phone calls. 

It is good to see her standing up to the bullies.

