Jahmby Koikai’s Father Reveals Why She Will Be Buried At Lang’ata Cemetery

Late media personality Jahmby Koikai’s father spoken out for the first time since her passing on Monday, June 3.

Addressing the media, Koikai’s father revealed that she will be laid to rest at Nairobi’s Lang’ata Cemetery on Friday, June 14.

He explained that it was the family’s wish to lay her to rest next to her grandmother in the Lang’ata Cemetry.

“The memorial service will be on Thursday, and more details will come before the burial on Friday at Lang’ata Cemetery. She will be buried there because her grandmother is buried there, and the family wanted her to be laid to rest close to her,” Koikai’s father stated.

The bereaved father went on to narrate the tough experience of seeing his child endure pain and later breathe her last.

“I was with her in the hospital. It was not easy seeing her suffer as doctors strived to save her but failed in the long run. She was a hardworking woman. She always wanted to pursue her education. If she decided to work on something, she would fully commit to it. She told me she wanted to further her education. She was at Daystar and later at the USIU, and then Alliance Française where she learned French,” he recalled.

The family is set to hold a memorial service in honour of the late media personality on Thursday, June 13.

Koikai who is popularly known as Fyah Mummah, died at Nairobi Hospital on Monday night at around 9 pm.

Njambi had been hospitalized for some time after being diagnosed with Thoracic Endometriosis, a rare but extreme condition that manifests as the presence of endometriosis in or around the lungs and requires specialist treatment.

