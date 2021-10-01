Joho: Covid Vaccine Jab Has Increased My Sex Drive

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho has revealed his sex drive has doubled after he took his two Covid-19 jabs.

Speaking to the Nairobian, the politician, who in the past has also been linked to several media women and models, said that his sex drive is like that of a young bull and he’s happy.

“Let me tell you, I have taken the vaccine twice and can confirm to you that the strength (libido) is high, don’t even ask. The other issue about siring, bring a young woman who wants to get pregnant and see if I won’t sire,” said Joho.

Joho, while speaking during World Tourism Days, urged beach operators to take the jab because it doesn’t affect the libido.

He assured men of their safety and said a lot of information doing rounds about the effects of Covid-19 vaccine was just utter propaganda.

“So don’t listen to the propaganda of those who say you won’t sire and perform the night functions and that those men who have been vaccinated, their wife will seek help from their neighbours. The vaccine is okay and it makes you safe,” said Joho.

“This is nothing new, we have always been taking vaccines for Measles, Polio, Chickenpox, Influenza and among others, so Covid-19 is nothing new. Let us get vaccinated for our own safety and that of our loved ones.”

While seems to have been recharged by the jab, most men have confessed of getting the opposite.

There have been different myths about the vaccine and performance in bed. A majority have claimed that taking the jab has given them erectile dysfunction (ED).

Researchers are unsure of the link between COVID-19 and ED. But several factors could lead to the potential onset of ED after COVID-19.

Some researchers however believe there’s a connection.

Researchers and doctors, such as Rahul Mehan, MD, a urologist at Banner Health in Mesa, AZ, are seeing a connection between the virus and ED. In fact, Dr. Mehan’s practice has seen a significant increase of new patients with ED during the pandemic—particularly, younger men in their 40’s and 50’s with sexual dysfunction.

“The virus causes a very strong inflammatory response throughout our entire bodies, from our hearts to our brains, so it’s not surprising sexual dysfunction could be connected too,” Dr. Mehan said. “We’re still learning more about what the long-term sexual repercussions of COVID-19 are, but as a urologist, I’m definitely concerned about what we’ve learned so far as it pertains to erectile dysfunction.”

