Juliani Sarcastically ‘pleads’ For Financial Help Day After Being Trolled Online

Kenyan singer and rapper Juliani has recently been trending. This is after netizens online criticised his wife Lilian Nganga for leaving Alfred Mutua for him.

Lilian Nganga’s life has recently been put into comparison with the past life that she had when she was the First Lady.

In her defence, Lilian got back to the netizens that were criticising her and wrote:

“Just seen some shallow story that yall trying to drag me into…kwani hamchoki…let me proceed with my day with my little boy…” Adding, “Having control over your time is the greatest currency”

On the other hand, Juliani got back to the netizens on his official twitter account and “pleaded” for financial aid to get his kid a diapers.

“Wase! Nikubaya niko BROKE!

mtoi anahitaji pampers. Please send mpesa. Paybill:

Business number – ******

Account- Juliani

Chochote unaeza itasaidia.

Yours truly,

Struggling rapper/entrepreneur.

Loosely translated to, “Everythinh is not okay. My child needs diapers. Anything will help”

To support his statement and make people understand that he is not struggling, he went further ahead and said,

“Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe whats online..”