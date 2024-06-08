Connect with us

Kagwe Mungai Announces Breakup With Sharon Mwangi

Renowned Kenyan musician Kagwe Mungai and popular content creator Sharon Mwangi have announced the end of their relationship after 2 years together.

In a statement, the couple thanked their fans for supporting their relationship over the past two years.

“You have been a part of our journey and for that we’re incredibly grateful,” the statement began. “We want to be transparent with all of you, even though it feels a little creepy to share this publicly. We know how easily facts can be misinterpreted, so please know that anything you hear or read elsewhere is likely fiction or conjecture,” the statement read in part.

The lovebirds explained that their decision to split was amicable and made with love and mutual respect.

They urged fans to think of it as two best friends recognising that it is time for individual space to pursue their most fulfilling lives.

“The truth is that we’ve decided to lovingly part ways as a couple. Our journey together has been extraordinary, filled with deep love and affection. The love we have for each other remains, but it’s taking a beautiful new form, a chance for each of us to blossom on our own paths,” they said.

The couple said they would not be discussing the matter further and asked Kenyans to respect their privacy.

“We will not be discussing this further and we deeply appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy,” they added.

Sharon and Kagwe Mungai went public with their relationship in March 2023, putting an end to their fans’ speculation.

