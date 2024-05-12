Connect with us

Kalonzo’s Son Kelvin Muasya Weds In Exquisite Traditional Ceremony

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kelvin Muasya on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime lover SharonNthonki in a traditional wedding ceremony.

Sharon serves as a County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Innovation in the Machakos County government.

The wedding which was held in Maanzoni, Machakos County was graced by high-profile leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Minority leader Opiypo Wandayi and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

The wedding was also attended by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, and other Wiper party elected leaders from the National Assembly and the Senate.

The bride and groom were donned in emerald green outfits. The groomsmen donned brown attires while the bridesmaids wore brown sequin dresses.

“A happy afternoon in Machakos County at the traditional wedding of Sharon Nthoki and Kelvin Muasya, son of my brother Kalonzo Musyoka in Maanzoni. Congrats to the couple; may bliss accompany them in this journey together,” Raila Odinga said after the wedding.

Kalonzo on his part capped his message to the new couple with a quote from the scriptures as he wished them a happy married life.

“Genesis 2:18 reads, “Then the Lord God said, “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.”

“Today, my son Muasya married his ‘rib’ and God’s appointed helper, Nthoki. Thank you for allowing us to partake in your wonderful day and may your love grow stronger with every passing year,” Kalonzo stated.

The Wiper leader also thanked the leaders who attended the invite-only event in Machakos County.

“Asante sana Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Party Leader Rt Hon RailaOdinga for joining us and sharing a beautiful message. Thank you DAP Kenya PL Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party SG Hon Kioni for making the time to share this special day with my family. To our family and friends, your presence was invaluable,” Kalonzo added.

