Karen Nyamu Goes After LSK President Faith Odhiambo Over Rejecting Ruto Appointment

File image of Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has lashed out at Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo after she declined President William Ruto’s appointment to a task force tasked with auditing the burgeoning public debt.

In a statement via X, Nyamu said the LSK President turned down a great opportunity to bring in the country’s lawyers to help the government resolve issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“I am not sure of the rationale for LSK president Faith Odhiambo to decline the President’s appointment to the task force that will conduct a forensic audit of Public Debt.

“She has turned down an opportunity to have Kenyans interests represented by the premier bar association in line,” said the nominated Senator.

Senator Nyamu criticized Faith, saying that her rejection of the nomination reflected a lack of enthusiasm to participate in resolving Kenya’s debt crisis.

She argued that Kenya’s debt crisis has been one of the biggest challenges to the country’s growth, and the presidential task force was the first step in resolving the crisis.

“She has turned down an opportunity to have Kenyans interests represented by the premier bar association in line with one of its objectives to protect and assist the public in Kenya in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law. Public debt is a momentous challenge we face as a country, and I’m somewhat disappointed that she was not eager to be part of the first step to figuring it out,” said Nyamu.

On Saturday Odhiambo rejected the appointment to the task force saying it was unconstitutional and therefore illegal because it invalidated the Auditor General’s role.

The LSK President argued that the mandate to audit public debt rests with the office of the Auditor-General.

“It is our considered view that the establishment of the task force is unconstitutional. The mandate to audit public debt rests with the office of the Auditor-General,” said Odhiambo.

