Kenyan Comedian Reveals She Has Been Raped By 4 Men So Far, 1st Case Was When She Was 12

Comedienne Brendah Jons who is behind popular character Plesident Kingstone, has revealed that she was raped last year by a church member.

Opening up about the ordeal on Youtube, the comedian said that she met the man in church in Ruaka.

“When I went to Mamlaka Hills Chapel in Ruaka, I was a popular face in the church, serving here and there,” she said.

“One day I left the service and our church used to serve tea and mandazis. Just as I was walking outside towards the pool area, some guy says hi to me, he was good-looking and fine.”

She went on to narrate that the two became friends and even exchanged contacts. The man, however, had several red flags she ignored that later came to haunt her.

“He told me he is a divorcee and has three kids. We talked and liked each other. We later on met. He told me he would like to try to court me,” she narrated.

“He started bringing me dinner at my place, at the gate. There were a lot of red flags, this guy never showed me where his house was.”

One random day the man pops up at her house drunk and in the process raped her.

“He puts the beer on the table and pushes me on the seat. I told him to stop it, but he couldn’t listen,” she said.

“I pushed him away and ran to the bedroom, before I locked the door, he was there. He raped me as I begged him to stop.

“I was asking God, Why? It was the third time someone from the church is doing this to me. I told him, he will remember the day his daughter will be raped. He stopped. Immediately I took a razor and started cutting my hands.”

It’s not the first time the popular creative has opened up about her rape ordeals.

The 22-year-old has been raped by four different men so far. Jons has been raped twice by different uncles and also sexually assaulted by a pastor.

“The first time I was five when my uncle raped me and he would do it continually. He threatened to kill me in case I reported him,” she said.

The second time Jons was raped by her aunt’s husband at the age of 12, who then dared her to report him, saying no one would believe her because he was a man of cloth.