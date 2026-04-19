Kenyan Footballer Gabriel Wandera Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Busia

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera, who died in a suspected hit-and-run accident in Busia County on Sunday, April 19.

Wandera, who previously played for top-flight clubs including Tusker FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bidco United, and Nzoia Sugar, was at the time turning out for Division Two side Bossman Knights FC.

According to reports, the defender lost his life after being struck by a vehicle in the morning hours, with the driver fleeing the scene immediately after the incident. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and identify those responsible.

His current club, Bossman Knights, confirmed the tragic news in an emotional statement, expressing shock and grief over the loss of their player.

“We’ve confirmed our worst fears. Gabby was tragically struck by a car. This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. May Gabby rest in peace,” the club said.

The incident occurred just hours after Wandera had featured in what would become his final match, where Bossman Knights suffered a 3–1 defeat to Khwilare FC in a Division Two fixture. Wandera was widely regarded as a disciplined and dependable defender throughout his career, earning recognition for his consistency and composure across multiple clubs in Kenyan football. His experience in the Kenyan Premier League made him a valuable asset both on and off the pitch.

Tributes have since poured in from across the football fraternity, with teammates, fans, and officials remembering him as a committed player who contributed significantly to every team he represented.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and its Busia branch also joined in mourning the defender, describing him as a dedicated footballer whose impact extended beyond the field.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Gabriel Wandera. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” FKF said in a statement.

His death adds to a series of recent tragedies within the local football scene, raising fresh concerns about player welfare and safety.

As investigations continue, Wandera’s untimely death leaves a void in Kenya’s football community, with many calling for justice and accountability following the fatal incident.