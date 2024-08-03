Kenya’s Historic Coastal Town Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List

The historic town of Gedi in Kenya’s coastal region has been added to the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) revealed

According to the NMK, this accreditation highlights Gedi’s historical and cultural value, reaffirming its role as an important element of Kenya’s rich heritage and beautiful attractions.

“We are deeply honored by this inscription, which highlights the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” said Mary Gikungu, director general of the NMK, in a statement.

Gedi village, now in ruins, is an archaeological monument that attracts throngs of tourists and anthropologists each year.

It highlights the Swahili civilization, which flourished along the Indian Ocean coastline from the 13th to 17th century.

Gedi’s remains feature a sequence of stone buildings, a palace, and a mosque, all surrounded by a thick indigenous forest. The site shows the Swahili civilization’s rich and sophisticated architecture.

The NMK expects that this classification will revitalize conservation efforts at the historic site, opening up new potential for sustainable tourism, research, and international cooperation.

Similarly, there will be deliberate attempts to improve visitors’ experiences at the site through infrastructural improvements, educational programs, and community engagement projects.

