KFCB Revokes Demand Letters Issued To YouTubers

Njogu og image

Njogu Wa Njoroge

The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) chairperson Njogu Njoroge has directed the board to revoke all demand letters sent to YouTube content creators directing them to acquire filming licenses or face legal action.

In a statement on Friday evening, Njogu said he had directed the State body’s management to rescind the directive and sit down with the sector stakeholders instead.

“Our content creators should be supported all the way. They should be encouraged and supported 100 percent.

“We should be training our youth on monetization, and we are deliberate on that matter. I have directed the management to withdraw the notices and organize for an engagement with all the stakeholders,” Njoroge said.

KFCB Acting CEO Paskal Opiyo earlier issued a 14-day ultimatum to YouTube content creators to acquire the licenses.

He also asked the content creators to submit their content to the board for approval and classification before uploading it on social media.

“Take notice that unless you comply with the above in the next fourteen (14) days, we shall institute legal proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act and other relevant laws, without further reference to you and at your own risks as to costs and other attendant consequences thereto,” the letters read in part.

Several content creators including Oga Obinna, Jacky Vike alias Awinja, Njugush, Abel Mutua, YY Comedian, and Mulamwah took to social media to complain over the move by KFCB.

“The fact that you have not even considered a sit down with content creators, you have just gone straight to red-taping us, it says so much about your intentions,” Awinja stated.

Netizens also weighed in on the issue and called out KFCB love the move to go after content creators.

