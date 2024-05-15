King Kaka Adresses Reports Of Splitting With Nana Owiti

Renowned Musician King Kaka has dismissed reports that he separated from his wife Nana Owiti and she relocated to the US together with their kids.

Speaking on Tuesday, King Kaka said he and Nana do not engage in clout chasing, especially when it involves family matters.

He noted that Nana is not abroad but in the country, and their children are attending school as usual.

“I don’t clout chase, I never clout chase especially when it comes family, and neither does Nana, that is not my style. I was not even going to address this but the fact that it now touches my family, I have to.

“I know people get excited when it comes to content creation and they want to say things. Now the country has picked up your fake story that there is a death certificate and my kids are in America. Nana is in the country and the kids are in school. I wonder where these stories are coming from,” said Kaka.

The celebrated rapper urged content creators to be more responsible, highlighting the impact of such false narratives on the many people involved.

King Kaka disclosed that he received many calls after the fake reports emerged on social media and were shared widely.

“Let’s be mindful and let’s know there are many people involved when we create fake stories. Now they are all over and many people have posted it. I am receiving many calls,” King Kaka added.

“In the spirit of content creation let us be mindful let’s be respectful, let us create content but let us not destroy good things. It’s not bad creating content, it is a big business but let us not disrespect others.”

