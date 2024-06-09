Connect with us

List Of Prominent Journalists Who Have Died In 2024

Kenya’s media industry has lost a number of talented journalists just six months into 2024.

In this article, KDRTV looks at five prominent media personalities who have died as of June 2024.

Njambi ‘Jahmby’ Koikai

The renowned reggae MC and Deejay passed away on June 3 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Njambi was battling endometriosis for an extended period, during which she underwent several surgical procedures.

The media personality hosted reggae shows on several radio stations, such as Metro and Q FM.

Michael Oyier 

Oyier died on April 20, 2024, while receiving treatment at a city hospital. The renowned journalist as buried on  3 May 2024 at his family home in Homa Bay County.

Rita Tinina

The late media personality was found dead at her house in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, on 17 March 2024.

An autopsy conducted on her body indicated that she died from severe pneumonia.

The fomer NTV journalist as buried on 27 March 2024 at their family home in Narok County.

Washington Akumu

Akumu who served as an editor for the Nation newspaper died on 22 April 2024 after suffering a heart attack.

He reportedly had been diagnosed with cancer of the spine and was undergoing chemotherapy until his demise.

Dickens Wasonga

Wasonga passed away after being involved in an accident at the Mamboleo flyover on the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Wasonga worked for several media stations including Radio Africa group, Standard, Nation Media, Africa, and Press International, among others.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN), a position he held since November 2023.

