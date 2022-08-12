List of Under 30 Years Youths Elected In This years’s Elections

Politics has been known by most people to be vied by older men and women in Kenya. From the top seats to the least, people who are over 45 years of age have been on the seats all the previous years. Their experience in leadership has always advantaged them and some, ability to talk to people and promise them development in their localities.

However, one of the main reasons could be because most youths could be lacking enough funds to campaign. Campaigns takes quite a lot of money and most youths cannot afford.

Nonetheless, some youths have defied the notion and decide to go for the seats and lucky enough, they have won. Here are a number of youths who have been elected in this year’s general elections in various seats.

Josses Lelmengit

Josses is now mp-elect for Emgwen constituency. He is a civil engineer by profession and he is aged 28 years. He garnered 34,803 votes and became the winner.

Linet Toto

Linet Toto became an internet sensation after her picture went viral when the deputy president called all winners of UDA primaries in his Karen residence. Toto is now the youngest Women representative elect in this year’s general elections. She is 24 years of age. Toto got 242,775 votes. Additionally, Linet graduated with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in Chuka University.

Abraham Osoi

Abraham will be the MCA for Matapato ward in Kajiado in the next five years. He won the MCA seat under the wiper ticket. However, Osoi is an accountant by profession from KCA university.

Cynthia Muge

Back in 2017, Cynthia became the youngest MCA in Kilibwon ward in Nandi County at the age of 24. Later, in 2022, she won the women representative seat in Nandi under the UDA ticket.

Moreover, Muge is currently doing her pHD. She has a masters degree in project planning.