Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Little Known Details of Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba

By

Published

20221004 081342

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Monday, October 3 made headlines in Kenya after he sensationally claimed that he would capture Nairobi in 2 weeks. The sentiments raised tension among Kenyans and Ugandan’s with some claiming that President William Ruto should take action on the matter.

In this article, KDRTV looks into the life of Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Muhoozi was born in 1974 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. His father President Museveni was at that time rebelling against the rule of Idi Amin.

The Museveni family returned to Uganda in 1979 following the collapse of Idi Amini’s regime but went again to exile 2 years later.

While in exile Museveni led the guerilla war against the then President Milton Obote and succeeded. His family returned to the country as he took over power and became the Ugandan head of state.

Muhoozi joined the Ugandan military in 1999 after graduating from England’s Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. He rose through the ranks in the military and was even the commander of his father’s bodyguards from 2008 to 2017.

latest09pix data

He returned to the Ugandan military in 2020 following the violent elections and was promoted to command of the Ugandan land forces, the army’s major component.

According to experts, Muhoozi is now the de facto commander of the military, with his loyalists strategically stationed in leadership posts across the security services.

He is expected to take over power from his father in the 2026 general elections. During his 48th birthday, his father president Museveni hinted that he would hand over power to him stating that Muhoozi is impatient with corrupt individuals and will fight them.

20221004 125209

Muhoozi is a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and has been spotted hanging out with him a couple of times at State House.

Also Read: Meet President Museveni’s Beautiful Wife and Children (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019