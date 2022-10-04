Little Known Details of Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Monday, October 3 made headlines in Kenya after he sensationally claimed that he would capture Nairobi in 2 weeks. The sentiments raised tension among Kenyans and Ugandan’s with some claiming that President William Ruto should take action on the matter.

In this article, KDRTV looks into the life of Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Muhoozi was born in 1974 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. His father President Museveni was at that time rebelling against the rule of Idi Amin.

The Museveni family returned to Uganda in 1979 following the collapse of Idi Amini’s regime but went again to exile 2 years later.

While in exile Museveni led the guerilla war against the then President Milton Obote and succeeded. His family returned to the country as he took over power and became the Ugandan head of state.

Muhoozi joined the Ugandan military in 1999 after graduating from England’s Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. He rose through the ranks in the military and was even the commander of his father’s bodyguards from 2008 to 2017.

He returned to the Ugandan military in 2020 following the violent elections and was promoted to command of the Ugandan land forces, the army’s major component.

According to experts, Muhoozi is now the de facto commander of the military, with his loyalists strategically stationed in leadership posts across the security services.

He is expected to take over power from his father in the 2026 general elections. During his 48th birthday, his father president Museveni hinted that he would hand over power to him stating that Muhoozi is impatient with corrupt individuals and will fight them.

Muhoozi is a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and has been spotted hanging out with him a couple of times at State House.

