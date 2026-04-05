Mbavu Destroyer, Destroyed by Majembe in a Tough and Dramatic Fourth-Round Knockout at Kasarani

A highly anticipated boxing showdown between Ferdinand Omondi, popularly known as Mbavu Destroyer, and Portifas Odipo ended dramatically on Saturday night after a fourth-round technical knockout at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The bout, which had generated widespread hype across the country, came to an abrupt halt when Majembe delivered a decisive body blow that left Mbavu writhing in pain on the canvas. Ringside medics rushed in as the fight was paused for over ten minutes before Mbavu signaled he could not continue.

Officials subsequently declared Majembe the winner via TKO after consulting the judges’ scorecards. “Because Mbavu Destroyer cannot continue with the fight, we are now going back to the scorecards… The winner by TKO is red corner Portifas Odipo, aka Majembe,” announced the commissioner.

The victory marks a defining moment for the 21-year-old Majembe, whose disciplined and tactical approach proved superior against Mbavu’s aggressive fighting style. From the opening rounds, Majembe controlled the pace, using calculated movement and precise strikes to contain his opponent.

The event attracted a packed audience and high-profile attendees, including Embakasi MP Babu Owino, Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu. Support from William Ruto, who pledged Ksh4 million towards the fighters’ purses and fan tickets, elevated the match into a national spectacle.

However, the outcome has sparked debate among fans and observers, with some questioning whether the decisive punch landed in a legal target area. Mbavu later expressed frustration, suggesting the blow was below the belt.

“Nowadays boxing has turned into hitting people in prohibited areas… This is not boxing,” he said in a post-match reaction.

Despite the controversy, Majembe’s win underscores his rising profile in Kenya’s boxing scene. Hailing from Manyatta in Kisumu County, his journey reflects discipline and steady growth in a sport that is gradually regaining national attention.

For Mbavu Destroyer, a fan favorite known for his raw power and viral rise from the streets of Dandora, the loss marks a significant setback. He was stretchered out of the ring following the fight, bringing an emotional end to a bout that had captivated fans nationwide.

As the dust settles, the Kasarani clash may signal both a turning point for the two fighters and a broader revival of boxing in Kenya.