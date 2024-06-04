Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Dies

Media personality and reggae sensation Jahmby Koikai has passed away.

Koikai’s death was confirmed by her family and friends on Tuesday morning 4 June.

Koikai, popularly known as Fyah Mummah, died at Nairobi Hospital on Monday night at around 9 pm.

“Fare thee well my friend, sister, and just best friend Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai. That beautiful smile, the phone calls we had talking about many things including our days at KBC back in the day, your mastery of the Maragoli language, and the jolly moments you shared with those you knew. You had a big family, just a big one… go well my friend,” ODM Spokesperson Philip Etale posted on X.

Njambi had been hospitalized for some time after being diagnosed with Thoracic Endometriosis, a rare but extreme condition that manifests as the presence of endometriosis in or around the lungs and requires specialist treatment.

The condition causes severe pain in the pelvis and makes it difficult for women of reproductive age to become pregnant.

Koikai’s death comes just days after she was admitted to Nairobi Hospital in need of blood.

“Hi fam, I’m currently admitted at the pioneer ward Nairobi hospital and I kindly need Blood O positive. Kindly asking for blood donors for Mary Njambi Koikai,” she wrote on social media.

In a previous interview, Koikai revealed that she started menstruating at the age of 13 and since then her menstrual cycle has been painful.

Before her death, the media personality had urged President William Ruto to invest in health during his state visit to the United States of America.

“This is a sincere call of help to a few Kenyan leaders but allow me to address this to President William Ruto first as he makes his state visit to the US. Mr President, one of the thematic areas in your visit is investment in health,” Njambi stated.

