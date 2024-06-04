Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Dies

By

Published

6001 nja

Media personality and reggae sensation Jahmby Koikai has passed away.

Koikai’s death was confirmed by her family and friends on Tuesday morning 4 June.

Koikai, popularly known as Fyah Mummah, died at Nairobi Hospital on Monday night at around 9 pm.

“Fare thee well my friend, sister, and just best friend Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai. That beautiful smile, the phone calls we had talking about many things including our days at KBC back in the day, your mastery of the Maragoli language, and the jolly moments you shared with those you knew. You had a big family, just a big one… go well my friend,” ODM Spokesperson Philip Etale posted on X.

Njambi had been hospitalized for some time after being diagnosed with Thoracic Endometriosis, a rare but extreme condition that manifests as the presence of endometriosis in or around the lungs and requires specialist treatment.

The condition causes severe pain in the pelvis and makes it difficult for women of reproductive age to become pregnant.

Koikai’s death comes just days after she was admitted to Nairobi Hospital in need of blood.

“Hi fam, I’m currently admitted at the pioneer ward Nairobi hospital and I kindly need Blood O positive. Kindly asking for blood donors for Mary Njambi Koikai,” she wrote on social media.

In a previous interview, Koikai revealed that she started menstruating at the age of 13 and since then her menstrual cycle has been painful.

Before her death, the media personality had urged President William Ruto to invest in health during his state visit to the United States of America.

“This is a sincere call of help to a few Kenyan leaders but allow me to address this to President William Ruto first as he makes his state visit to the US. Mr President, one of the thematic areas in your visit is investment in health,” Njambi stated.

Also Read; CoG Alleges Plot There Is A Plot To Return Health Function To National Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020