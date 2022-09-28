Connect with us

Meet Alice Wahome’s Little Known Husband & Children (Photos)

Wahome

Alice Wahome

President William Ruto on Tuesday unveiled his cabinet and among the nominees was Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome. 

The Ruto loyalist was appointed to become the Cabinet Secretary for water, sanitation and irrigation. 

The brilliant debater and fearless politician was among the politicians who stood with William Ruto when he was humiliated in the previous regime.

Wahome came to the limelight in 2013 when she ran for the Kandara parliamentary seat and under a TNA ticket and won. In the 2017 General election she vied under the Jubilee party and was re-elected. 

Before joining politics Alice Wahome was actively involved in the women’s movement and later served as vice chairman of the Fida council.

Wahome also served in the Law Society of Kenya’ s council for two years.

Alice Wahome and her husband. Image Courtesy.

Besides Politics, Alice is a family woman and a mother.

She  is married to Godfrey Wahome Ngayu, a prominent gynecologist in the country, whom she characterized as a very helpful person during a past interview.

Nganyu also runs the busy woman’ s family health clinic at ICEA building in Nairobi CBD.

Alice is also the mother of four children: three daughters and one son.

Alice Wahome and her daughter.

In the 2022 general elections her son was on the spot after he came out to reveal that he was supporting Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga.

George Ngayu the son of Kandara MP Alice Wahome

Alice Wahome’s son George Ngayu

He also did a political analysis  on Ngunyi’s television station 5th Estate where he said that President Ruto was a detractor of Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto has urinated on the president’s plan without giving an alternative and so I ask, is he a friend or an enemy?.

“Dear house of Gema, Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed to increase revenue allocation to Gema by almost 80 billion and so I ask, what is wrong with that? Between a man who doubles your revenue or one who tells you to reject the money, who is your enemy?” he posed.

Also Read: Little Known Details of Kithure Kindiki’s Rise from Being a University Lecturer to Powerful CS

