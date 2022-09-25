Meet CJ Martha Koome’s Beautiful Daughter Kagwiria and the Powerful International Job She Does

Chief Justice Martha Koome is arguably the most powerful woman in the country as she heads the Judiciary part of the government.

Away from her role as the 62 year old is a family woman. She is a mother to 3 children namely; Kevin Koome, Nkirote Koome and Kagwiria Koome.

In this article, KDRTV looks into the life of Kwagwiria Koome.

Kwagiria boasts a Bachelor of Laws degree from Keele University and a Master of Arts in Development Studies from the University of East Anglia.

She is an international development specialist with an extensive experience in the planning and implementation of initiatives that promote better living conditions.

Kwagiria also has expertise in ICT for development, private sector growth, and health.

The CJ’s daughter has worked for some of the biggest firms in the world including Deloitte where she was a senior consultant and Dalberg Global Development Advisors where she worked as a consultant.

She currently works for the Rockefeller Foundation. Her job entails managing a portfolio of high impact grants with an emphasis on modifying food distribution systems to deliver nutrient-dense meals while preserving the environment.

The Rockefeller Foundation, which was established in 1913, seeks to advance humanity by ensuring that opportunity is both widespread and durable. The science-driven foundation pushes the boundaries of knowledge in order to address the world’s problems with food, power, health, and economic mobility.

By recognizing and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas, and dialogues, the philanthropic organization endeavors to inspire and develop large-scale human influence that promotes the well-being of humanity. To date, the Foundation has contributed more than $17 billion [Ksh2.6 trillion] to worldwide organizations and individuals.

In an article published on the foundation’s website titled Let’s Collect and Preserve the Advice of Experts , Kwagiria reveals that she is inspired by her father.

“He worked largely with smallholder farmers in central Kenya to provide agronomy support. When I began working on the YieldWise initiative, I went to him for counsel. While speaking to him and other experts, I realized that they had a wealth of information that remained with them instead of gathering together in a single place and reaching the community,” she stated.

Also Read: