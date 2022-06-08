Meet Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina’s Beautiful Wife and Children (Photos)

Senator Ledama Ole Kina of Narok is well-known for his forthrightness In the political realm. Senator Ledama rarely abandons his convictions when pursuing a goal.

The politician who is a passionate defender for the rights of ordinary Kenyans symbolizes a young generation of MPs that have made it their priority to campaign for the rights of the youths in parliament.

While it is difficult for him to speak in detail about his family, the senator has occasionally revealed the faces of his amazing wife and three children on social media.

The Narok senator is married to one Susan Lekanaiya. The date of their wedding is unknown, although it was on January 19th.

The couple is blessed with three children, two daughters and a son, from their marriage.

On December 1 2021, his firstborn daughter, CT, turned 18 years old, while his second daughter, Nemashon Setian, is 14 years old. Maison Messi, the son, is nine years old.

“My Love, Happy Birthday! Nemashon Setian…you’re only nine once, so take advantage of it, my little angel “On November 29, 2016, he said on Instagram.

The Senator’s wife and two children live in the United States of America (USA), and he pays them visits on occasion.

Senator Ledama has expressed his undying love for his wife and children on social media, most notably on Instagram.

He posted a photo of him with his firstborn daughter, “My baby girl is all grown up very proud of you.”

In another photo of himself and his two children, he wrote: “These are my little guys! They’re fantastic “.

Ledama stood for gubernatorial position in 2013, but failed, only to gain a Senate-Assembly seat five years later. In the August 9 General Elections Ledama is running for the Narok Senatorial seat again and will face outgoing Governor Samuel Tunai of UDA.

