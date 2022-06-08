Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina’s Beautiful Wife and Children (Photos)

By

Published

ecdbcf08116c4f25b976adc02c636fb9

Senator Ledama Ole Kina of Narok is well-known for his forthrightness In the political realm. Senator Ledama rarely abandons his convictions when pursuing a goal.

The politician who is a passionate defender for the rights of ordinary Kenyans symbolizes a young generation of MPs that have made it their priority to campaign for the rights of the youths in parliament.

While it is difficult for him to speak in detail about his family, the senator has occasionally revealed the faces of his amazing wife and three children on social media. 

The Narok senator is married to one Susan Lekanaiya. The date of their wedding is unknown, although it was on January 19th.

9f6f20337b4441b6bf43ea2872a52022

The couple is blessed with three children, two daughters and a son, from their marriage.

On December 1 2021, his firstborn daughter, CT, turned 18 years old, while his second daughter, Nemashon Setian, is 14 years old. Maison Messi, the son, is nine years old.

“My Love, Happy Birthday! Nemashon Setian…you’re only nine once, so take advantage of it, my little angel “On November 29, 2016, he said on Instagram.

The Senator’s wife and two children live in the United States of America (USA), and he pays them visits on occasion.

6af14a7256c6419d91a680987ffb4937

Senator Ledama has expressed his undying love for his wife and children on social media, most notably on Instagram.

He posted a photo of him with his firstborn daughter, “My baby girl is all grown up very proud of you.”

In another photo of himself and his two children, he wrote: “These are my little guys! They’re fantastic “.

64ca997d3c6e4a95b025a1f1a0dd9833

Ledama stood for gubernatorial position in 2013, but failed, only to gain a Senate-Assembly seat five years later. In the August 9 General Elections Ledama is running for the Narok Senatorial seat again and will face outgoing Governor Samuel Tunai of UDA. 

Also Read: Inside William Kabogo’s Lavish Kiambu Home [Photos]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020