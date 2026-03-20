Ministry of Education Pushes for Drama Festival to Take a Learner-Based Approach

The Ministry of Education has called on trainers and teachers at this year’s drama festival to shift to learner-driven performances by allowing students to write and stage their own scripts, instead of relying on professionally written plays

Speaking on behalf of Education CS, Julius Ogamba, Nairobi Regional Director of Education, Reuben Kipturgor, stated that this approach aims to identify and nurture the individual talents, contributing to the government’s plan to leverage arts as a career under the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

“Participation in music and dance plays a vital role in identifying and nurturing talent. Yet when most scripts are written by professionals, we limit opportunities to discover and develop learners’ own creative abilities. Learners should not be confined to performing pre-written scripts; they should be given the chance to create.

“Making these activities learner-centred means allowing them to generate their own plays, express their ideas, and shape their artistic voices. Our role is to guide and refine their work to the highest possible standards. In doing so, we move beyond showcasing talent to actively developing it – unlocking learners’ full creative potential.”

This year, the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival is anchored on the theme: “Bold Storytellers, Digital Stages: Driving Kenya’s Development Through Theatre and Film.”

In line with the theme, Kipturgor urged sponsors to recognize and reward student-authored work by recognizing scripts developed by learners by sponsoring them, awarding a prize or offering a token of support. Framing the push within Competency-Based Education (CBE), he added: “CBE is about talent. If learners can write strong compositions, they can also develop scripts.”

He also noted the government’s support for career pathways under the new education system and affirmed that this backing will continue.

In response to his request, the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival Nairobi region chairperson, Vincent Akuka, said the directive would be embraced, adding that the region will positively encourage and motivate learners to develop their own scripts.

Equity Bank has solidified its position as a key sponsor of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF), marking three consecutive years of support and reaffirming its commitment to nurturing young creative talent across the country.

Equity Bank’s Head of Education sector, Peter Ndoro, said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to empowering Kenya’s youth by providing a platform to nurture talent while advancing innovation and digital transformation.

As part of the collaboration, students will perform under the sub-theme: “Leveraging Technology to Make Banking a Lifestyle – From a Place You Go to Something You Do.”

The performances will showcase how digital banking fits into everyday life- from paying school fees to supporting business growth and enabling cross-border trade- demonstrating how technology is transforming financial services into an integral part of daily living and driving financial inclusion across the country.

“We believe in supporting talent and transforming lives. We thrive when individuals excel, and we are committed to supporting this initiative all the way to the nationals,” he said.

Peter Ndoro, Equity Bank’s Head of Education, added that through this partnership, Equity is demonstrating its commitment to empowering Kenya’s youth by providing a platform to nurture talent while promoting innovation and digital transformation. As part of the collaboration, students will perform a sub-theme: “Leveraging Technology to Make Banking a Lifestyle From a Place You Go to Something You Do.”

Equity-sponsored genres will highlight how digital banking integrates into daily life, from paying school fees to driving business growth and facilitating cross-border trade, focusing on transforming financial services into an integrated part of everyday life, highlighting how technology has revolutionized banking and enabled financial inclusion for individuals, schools, and businesses across the country.

The festival, currently at the regional stage across Kenya, will culminate in the national event in Nyeri in April.