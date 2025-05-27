Connect with us

Mombasa’s Sun-Kissed Shores Back in Action

Mombasa Beach.
KDRTV NEWS – Mombasa County: Mombasa’s popular public beaches have officially reopened after a brief weather-related closure, bringing relief to locals, tourists, and business owners alike. Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir lifted the suspension on Tuesday, May 27, following improved weather conditions and a positive advisory from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The two-day shutdown, which began on Friday, May 23, was prompted by a warning of strong southerly winds and high ocean waves that posed a threat to public safety. The swift action by county authorities aimed to protect beachgoers and marine operators during the rough spell.

In statement, Governor Nassir confirmed the reopening:
“I hereby lift the earlier restrictions; public beaches are now open for public access and recreational use, and construction activities may resume across Mombasa County effective immediately.”

He further explained that updated data from the County Director of Meteorological Services showed wind speeds had dropped to a maximum of 16 knots, and wave heights were gradually decreasing—making it safe to resume normal beach activity. However, he advised maritime operators heading into deeper waters to remain cautious due to lingering moderate offshore swells.

The brief closure had caused concern among local traders and tourism operators who rely heavily on weekend beach traffic. With the ban now lifted, the coastal economy is expected to rebound quickly, just as eager visitors return to the sun-soaked shores.

The Governor also praised the public for their patience and cooperation during the closure, calling it important for ensuring safety. Meanwhile, authorities in neighbouring Kilifi County issued a separate alert warning of potentially dangerous ocean conditions on Thursday and Friday, urging small boat operators to stay ashore.

With safety precautions in place and conditions stabilizing, Mombasa’s beaches are once again open for everyone to enjoy the sea breeze, sandy shores, and coastal charm the region is famous for.

