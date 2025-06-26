Mulamwah Admits Ruth K Was the Best He Ever Had Despite Explosive Breakup

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah has stunned fans with an unexpected confession about his ex, Ruth K, despite their bitter and very public breakup. In a recent video, Mulamwah revealed, “There’s no woman who has ever loved me like she did. When she decides it’s you, it’s you. Whoever gets her next, please treasure her.”

The admission came after weeks of heated online exchanges, including allegations of betrayal, emotional manipulation, and even revenge private videos. Ruth K, a fellow content creator and mother of one, earlier accused Mulamwah of leaking her private videos to family members – claims that devastated her relationship with her father. Tearfully, she revealed her dad hasn’t spoken to her since, while her mother had to travel to Nairobi to support her during the fallout.

Mulamwah denied these accusations, claiming he only sent a Bible verse and not explicit content. He further alleged Ruth K tried to manipulate him and even created a WhatsApp group with over 80 women to falsely spread that he was HIV positive.

The drama escalated when Ruth blasted him for sending and reversing a KSh 5,000 transaction, triggering another wave of online mudslinging. Mulamwah later posted a lengthy message claiming that small misunderstandings ruined what could have been a perfect love, even calling Ruth K his “ideal wife.”

Their relationship, once rumored to be more than professional, had long confused fans. While Mulamwah previously insisted they were just collaborators under Mulamwah Entertainment, his recent emotional reflections paint a more complicated picture – one of deep affection, betrayal, and regret.

Speculation about whether the two might reconcile buzzes in the social media as one thing remains clear that, Mulamwah-Ruth K saga is far from over.