Nairobi Bishop Sued By Mpango Wa Kando For Neglecting Son, Demands 100k Monthly Upkeep

A woman has sued popular House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi for neglecting his son and is demanding Ksh 100,000 upkeep.

The woman, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, claims she met the married bishop in 2018 and had a fling for a year that resulted in the birth of her son in 2019.

“The plaintiff avers that during her pregnancy period, the defendant was supportive and he wilfully provided for her and the unborn child,” Omari said.

She claims that even though the bishop was excited about the birth, he has refrained from providing for them for two years claiming he is a bishop and has no salary.

“JM avers that Muriithi is a bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part,” the lawyer argues.

The woman said that the child has now attained the age to join school and the bishop should support them financially but the bishop has not bothered to show any interest in how that will be achieved.

“Muriithi has neglected his parental responsibilities least to say and has caused the minor herein to be a child in need of care and protection.” court documents state.

Among the things listed in the monthly upkeep include Sh20,000 for food and shopping, Sh35,000 for rent, Sh11,000 for clothing and house help Sh10,000.

JM says the fees is as per the fee structure from Kiota School, Sh1,000 for salon, entertainment Sh5,000, utilities Sh3,000 and Sh2,000 for her son’s toys.

Muriithi is happily married to his wife, Rev. Ronica, and they are blessed with two children, Paul and Esther.

