Pamella Sittoni Appointed As NMG Public Editor

The Nation Media Group has appointed Pamella Sittoni as the new Public Editor of Nation Media Group PLC (NMG), effective 1st May 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, NMG said Sittoni succeeds Mr. Peter Mwaura, who retired in December 2024.

“The Public Editor’s task is to ensure that Nation Media Group remains transparent, accessible, and accountable to its audiences, and that it adheres to both its internal editorial standards as well as the country’s Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism,” NMG stated.

In the role, Pamella will operate independently as the representative of NMG audiences across the Group’s print, digital, and broadcast platforms.

She will also handle complaints related to accuracy, fairness, balance, and ethical concerns, and monitor overall compliance with the Editorial Policy and Guidelines in news gathering and presentation.

Additionally, Pamella will play a public education role, helping audiences understand the processes, norms, and responsibilities of journalism in a democratic society.

“The appointment of a Public Editor, independent of management and reporting to the Editorial Committee of the Board, is a testament to NMG’s continuing strong commitment to journalistic integrity, ethical conduct, and self-regulation,” NMG added.

Pamella is a seasoned journalist and communications professional who has held several senior editorial roles across leading media organisations.

Until 30th June 2024, she served as the Group Managing Editor at NMG, where she oversaw the output of all the Group’s platforms.

She previously held the positions of Executive Editor in charge of Partnerships, Managing Editor at both the Daily Nation and The EastAfrican, among other roles.

