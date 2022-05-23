Pastor Kanyari Offers Omosh Shopping and 7,000 Shillings After Prayers

Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh as his stage name is again hitting the news headlines after his video went viral.

In a video, Omosh was being prayed for by controversial pastor Kanyari of the Salvation Healing Ministry in the church’s pulpit.

According to Omosh, he had decided to go to church to be prayed for after admitting that things were not going on well with him.

However, the actor said:

“Nimesoma kuhusu mathabao. Nikaona maybe mambo yangu inaenda mrama kwa sababau sijatengeneza mathabao yangu vizuri. Nikitoka hapa naenda kuomba sana,” he told the church.

(I have read about the church. I saw maybe things are not going on okay because I haven’t been good with my spiritual life. From here, I will pray a lot)

On the other hand, pastor Kanyari showed some generosity to the actor and offered him shopping and 7000 shillings.

“I was’nt to pray for you. Nikuombee nyota yako irejee. Mimi napandiwanga mbegu lakininaskia mungu akinianmbia nikupandie mbegu. I will bless you with some money,” Pastor Kanyari said.

However, netizens reacted to the video. Some said that Omosh was only acting. Some also said that it was a good decision that he made.

Consequently, Omosh was once again trending sometime back after Kenyans bought him a house and a piece of land. Omosh had accumulated a remt balance of close to an year when Kenyans came to rescue him.

Omosh had admitted being an alcoholic and he could feed neither his family not himself.