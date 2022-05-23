Connect with us

Entertainment

Pastor Kanyari Offers Omosh Shopping and 7,000 Shillings After Prayers

By

Published

images 35 1
Pastor Kanyari

Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh as his stage name is again hitting the news headlines after his video went viral.
In a video, Omosh was being prayed for by controversial pastor Kanyari of the Salvation Healing Ministry in the church’s pulpit.

images 36

Pastor Kanyari and Omosh

According to Omosh, he had decided to go to church to be prayed for after admitting that things were not going on well with him.

However, the actor said:

“Nimesoma kuhusu mathabao. Nikaona maybe mambo yangu inaenda mrama kwa sababau sijatengeneza mathabao yangu vizuri. Nikitoka hapa naenda kuomba sana,” he told the church.
(I have read about the church. I saw maybe things are not going on okay because I haven’t been good with my spiritual life. From here, I will pray a lot)

Screenshot 2022 05 23 14 36 51 62

Netizens reaction in a comment section

On the other hand, pastor Kanyari showed some generosity to the actor and offered him shopping and 7000 shillings.

“I was’nt to pray for you. Nikuombee nyota yako irejee. Mimi napandiwanga mbegu lakininaskia mungu akinianmbia nikupandie mbegu. I will bless you with some money,” Pastor Kanyari said.

Also read Exposed: Top 10 Kenyan Pastors Who Have Successfully Managed To Enrich Themselves In The Name Of God

However, netizens reacted to the video. Some said that Omosh was only acting. Some also said that it was a good decision that he made.

Consequently, Omosh was once again trending sometime back after Kenyans bought him a house and a piece of land. Omosh had accumulated a remt balance of close to an year when Kenyans came to rescue him.

Read more on Broke Omosh Might Sell Fancy House, 2nd Wife Saying It’s Far From Town- Former Tahidi Actor

Omosh had admitted being an alcoholic and he could feed neither his family not himself.

