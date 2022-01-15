[PHOTOS]: DP Ruto’s Eldest Son Marries Girlfriend in Style

Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s eldest son Nick Ruto on Saturday, January 15, 2022, married his lover Evelyn Chemtai in a colorful traditional ceremony, which is referred to as ‘koito’ in the Kalenjin community.
Family and close friends of DP Ruto graced the exquisite ceremony, which was held in Windy Ridge Karen.
Nick Ruto who was the man of the hour wore a white kaunda suit with a kitenge cloth on the left side of the shoulders and a white Panama hat. The groomsmen glistened in cut-to-fit blue kaunda suits, brown Panama hats, and matching brown shoes.
Nick walked with a stick to symbolize the seriousness of the road ahead of him as he asked his soon-to-be in-laws for permission and blessings to marry their daughter.
The wedding takes place about a year after Ruto’s daughter June married her Nigerian lover Alexander Ezenagu in an exquisite wedding ceremony.
The wedding was held in DP Ruto’s private residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Koitobos Road. Politicians affiliated with Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party were among the guests who attended the invite-only ceremony.
Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang were among the leaders that attended.
The DP entertained his Nigerian in-laws during the wedding, which resulted in a dynamic and elegant event that combined two cultures from Nigeria, the Kalenjins, and Igbos.
Alexander Ezenagu has a strong professional background, having studied law with a focus on international trade and taxes. Dr. Ezenagu is an assistant professor in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar.