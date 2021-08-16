Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Photos: The Man Kenyans Believe Stole Lilian Ng’ang’a From Governor Alfred Mutua

By

Published

lilian nganga

After news that Machakos power couple Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ngángá are no longer together, Kenyans have been busy trying to find out why and who might be behind the unexpected breakup.

The two took to social media on Sunday to announce that they are no longer together something that left many surprised.

On Sunday, August 15, at about 3 pm, Nganga took to her Instagram account and let her followers know that she had separated from the county boss, serving his second term, in June 2021 and she will be stepping down as Machakos County First Lady.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her post read.

READ ALSO: Fear As Residents Wake Up To Coffin Containing Chicken With Rosary On Its Neck

Mutua also shared on social media that their five-year relationship had come to an end.

“She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan,” Mutua said.

Kenyans have already started speculating on who might be behind their relationship woes.

Gospel rapper Juliani has been mentioned by several people as the man Lilian ran to but the two have not addressed the issue yet.

lli

Lilian has been spotted several times with Juliani at parties and outings a reason why Kenyans believe he now dating the former First Lady.

Even hours after Nganga shared the breakup announcement, a video shared by Boniface Mwangi showed the two were together having a good time.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019