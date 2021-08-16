Photos: The Man Kenyans Believe Stole Lilian Ng’ang’a From Governor Alfred Mutua

After news that Machakos power couple Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ngángá are no longer together, Kenyans have been busy trying to find out why and who might be behind the unexpected breakup.

The two took to social media on Sunday to announce that they are no longer together something that left many surprised.

On Sunday, August 15, at about 3 pm, Nganga took to her Instagram account and let her followers know that she had separated from the county boss, serving his second term, in June 2021 and she will be stepping down as Machakos County First Lady.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her post read.

Mutua also shared on social media that their five-year relationship had come to an end.

“She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan,” Mutua said.

Kenyans have already started speculating on who might be behind their relationship woes.

Gospel rapper Juliani has been mentioned by several people as the man Lilian ran to but the two have not addressed the issue yet.

Lilian has been spotted several times with Juliani at parties and outings a reason why Kenyans believe he now dating the former First Lady.

Even hours after Nganga shared the breakup announcement, a video shared by Boniface Mwangi showed the two were together having a good time.

