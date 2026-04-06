President Ruto to Host Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer at State House Following Viral Bout

President William Ruto is set to host viral boxing stars following their widely publicised bout at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, marking a significant moment for Kenya’s fast-growing grassroots combat sports scene.

Media personality Oga Obinna confirmed that the Head of State reached out after the April 4 “Vurugu Bout Night,” which featured Portifas Odipo, popularly known as Majembe, facing off against Ferdinand Omondi, also known as Mbavu Destroyer.

The match drew massive public attention and a packed audience at Kasarani, with the President previously pledging Ksh1 million to each of the two headline fighters. According to Obinna, Ruto commended the organisers and participants for showcasing local talent and creating a successful event.

“He told me he was impressed by what the young people had done,” Obinna revealed in a video shared online, adding that plans are underway to host the fighters, referees, and organisers at State House to celebrate their achievement.

Obinna, who played a key role in organising the event, urged Kenyans not to politicise the planned meeting, framing it as an opportunity to uplift youth talent. “When I take the boxers to meet the President, please do not politicise the whole thing… do not block their blessings,” he said.

Beyond recognition, Obinna also used the opportunity to push for better compensation for participants. He disclosed that he had requested the President to extend financial rewards to other fighters who featured in the event.

“I asked that every boxer be given about Ksh1 million because what they received was not enough,” he stated, further proposing Ksh300,000 for referees and officials in recognition of their contribution.

Describing the bout as a milestone, Obinna said the event demonstrated the ability of Kenyan youth to organise large-scale sporting activities independently. “We showed the world that it is possible for Kenyans to organise something for themselves by themselves,” he noted, terming it one of the biggest sporting events in the region.

Looking ahead, the organiser revealed plans to expand the initiative to counties such as Busia, Mombasa, and Uasin Gishu, with more matches already being lined up. Potential future bouts could include an international matchup involving a Somali boxer, as well as appearances by other rising fighters.

The planned State House meeting signals growing recognition of grassroots sports as a platform for youth empowerment, talent development, and national unity.