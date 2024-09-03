Rubis Energy Appoints New CEO for East Africa

Rubia Energy has appointed Olivier Sabrié as its new CEO for East Africa and Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya.

Sabrié succeeds Jean-Christian Bergeron, who is returning to Paris, France, for a new assignment.

Bergeron has held the post since Runis Energy entered the East African market in 2019, and he is credited with leading the oil marketing firm’s expansion in Kenya and the East African region.

“Mr. Bergeron has led significant initiatives to solidify Rubis’ position, including rebranding fuel stations across Kenya and East Africa, the launch of Ultratech fuel technology, Rubis Gas, and introduction of value-added offerings such as the Rubis App, Rubis Card, Enjoy shops, world-class Castrol lubricants, among others,” Rubis stated.

Sabrié boosts a wealth of experience having most recently served as Chairman and Managing Director & VP South Asia at Total Energies Marketing India Private Ltd.

His career with Total Energies began in Mozambique and has encompassed executive positions in other African countries, as well as France, Pakistan, and India.

“I look forward to building on Mr. Bergeron’s impressive legacy and driving RUBiS Energy Kenya’s mission to further enhance the journeys our customers take every day,” Sabrié told the press



In 2023, the firm signed an agreement with Castrol to exclusively supply Castrol lubricants through its fuel stations, major lubricant distributors and wholesalers, franchise workshops, and spare parts stores across the country.

Rubis Energy Kenya has nearly 300 stations across the country and had a market share of 14.05 per cent in December, closely followed by TotalEnergies with 14.88 per cent and Vivo with 22.07 per cent.