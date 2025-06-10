Samidoh Unveils Official US Travel Clearance Amid Police Desertion Claims

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Popular Kikuyu musician and police officer Samuel Muchoki, famously known as Samidoh, finds himself at the center of a raging controversy after the National Police Service (NPS) declared him a deserter and ordered his arrest. This dramatic development, however, is now being challenged by a leaked official document indicating Samidoh had formal clearance for his current musical tour in the United States.

The NPS, through a memo dated June 9, 2025, stated that Samidoh, an officer with the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), failed to report back to duty on May 27, 2025, after his granted off-duty period lapsed. His salary has since been suspended, and efforts to trace him have reportedly failed, leading to his official declaration as a deserter effective June 6, 2025, for being absent for over 10 days without approved leave. An arrest order has been issued, with police in Gatumbiro, Nyandarua County, tasked to apprehend him if found at his home.

However, a document that has since gone viral contradicts the NPS’s claims. The leaked official correspondence, dated April 25, 2025, shows that Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu was formally granted permission by the Office of the Inspector General, National Police Service, to travel to the United States for a private visit. Signed by Mathew Kutoh on behalf of the Inspector General, the clearance authorized his departure on May 20, 2025, with a planned return on Monday, June 9, 2025. The document explicitly states that all lodging and travel expenses would be privately covered, adhering to police service regulations for international travel.

This stark contradiction has ignited a fierce debate among Kenyans, with many questioning the NPS’s narrative and asking, “Who is lying?” . Public figures and netizens alike have voiced skepticism, suggesting potential infighting within the police service or even an attempt to divert attention from other pressing issues, such as the recent death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang. Despite the ongoing police hunt and public outcry, Samidoh has remained active online but has yet to publicly comment on the desertion claims.

