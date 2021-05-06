Sauti Sol Member Forced To Close His Popular Hotel Due Pandemic

Sauti Sol member Chimano has said the pandemic has forced him to shut down his restaurant Kez Kitchen.

Speaking on “Sol Family” the singer said that the business, which he started with Phidi Mwatibo in 2018, has been flourishing but since the pandemic, things went south forcing them to close.

READ ALSO: Why President Suluhu Chose To Visit Kenya For Her First State Meeting

“When covid hit, we had to close it. I can say I tried,” he said.

“I invested and I went all in. The dream is not dead. Once we get a proper footing, we will reopen.”

Narrating how he joined the hotel business, Chimano said that it all started out as a joke because they just wanted to start something to honor their friend’s mum.

“In 2018, a couple of friends and I decided we would build a restaurant or have a restaurant, “he said.

“It was for one of my friends, as a memory for her mom. If covid had not happened, it would have been a different story. It just started like a joke and then she said, “okay guys I found a space,” yaaah!”

He went on:

“Once the space was found, I was lucky I had some money that I could invest. Everything came together and became Kez’s Kitchen. A cute little spot that was on Arboretum drive.

“We were doing really well, we were shut down almost every weekend, the restaurant was closed for private functions like family and corporate events. It just became popular by word of mouth. No one really went on social media screaming about it.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.