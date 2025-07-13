In a ceremony that combined elegance, culture, and satire-worthy simplicity, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang officially tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Chanelle Kittony, in a vibrant traditional wedding held on July 12, 2025. The event, infused with rich cultural practices, was attended by family, friends, high-profile politicians, and business elites marking a union that blends love, legacy, and political prestige.

The couple’s engagement, held quietly and exclusively, set the tone for what many described as “simple yet classy.” According to sources close to the Senator, the ceremony was so lowkey that even neighboring households were unaware of the minofu (feast) being served next door. Gone were the fake dollar showers and MCs mimicking doomsday preachers. Instead, it was all soft music, designer outfits, muratina, mursik, and champagne aged like old political promises.

Chanelle, the stylish and eloquent CECM for Roads, Energy, Public Works, and Infrastructure in Trans Nzoia County, dazzled in a beige body-hugging dress, while Chesang rocked a coordinated brown-and-beige outfit. Their chemistry was evident – cheeks glowing, smiles wide, and love undeniable.

What makes this wedding even more noteworthy is the distinguished lineage of the bride. Chanelle is the daughter of billionaire businessman Kiprono Kittony and the granddaughter of veteran politician and former senator Zipporah Kittony. It’s a union not just of two lovers, but of two dynasties a political merger, some may cheekily say, stronger than most coalitions in Parliament.

Attendees included KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and flamboyant businessman Wakabura, among others. Social media exploded with congratulatory messages, many amused at how, once again, “power marries power” and “money finds money.”

While the high society crowd applauded the tasteful event, the masses on social media offered humorous commentary. Some compared it to “ruracios” with hired helicopters and gold-coated walking sticks, noting how real wealth prefers subtlety over spectacle. Others joked that the Senator must have mastered “Horizontal Engineering” to win over such royalty — supplied in “three-phase voltage.”

In a country where societal gaps often dictate relationship patterns, netizens were quick to highlight how Nyali marries Nyali, Karen weds Runda, and the rest are left manifesting from Kawangware with glitter and gigabytes of hope.

Regardless of social banter, this wedding was more than a ceremony — it was a celebration of love, culture, and quiet confidence. Congratulations to Senator Chesang and Chanelle Kittony. May their union be as blessed as their guest list was elite.