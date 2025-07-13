Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony Tie the Knot in Lavish Traditional Wedding

By

Published

Senator Chesang Weds Chanelle Kittony in Traditional and Stylish Ceremony
Senator Chesang Weds Chanelle Kittony in Traditional and Stylish Ceremony

In a ceremony that combined elegance, culture, and satire-worthy simplicity, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang officially tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Chanelle Kittony, in a vibrant traditional wedding held on July 12, 2025. The event, infused with rich cultural practices, was attended by family, friends, high-profile politicians, and business elites marking a union that blends love, legacy, and political prestige.

The couple’s engagement, held quietly and exclusively, set the tone for what many described as “simple yet classy.” According to sources close to the Senator, the ceremony was so lowkey that even neighboring households were unaware of the minofu (feast) being served next door. Gone were the fake dollar showers and MCs mimicking doomsday preachers. Instead, it was all soft music, designer outfits, muratina, mursik, and champagne aged like old political promises.

Senator Allan Chesang ties the knot with Chanelle Kittony, who is the daughter of Kiprono Kittony at a ceremony in Kitale.

Senator Allan Chesang ties the knot with Chanelle Kittony, who is the daughter of Kiprono Kittony at a ceremony in Kitale.

Chanelle, the stylish and eloquent CECM for Roads, Energy, Public Works, and Infrastructure in Trans Nzoia County, dazzled in a beige body-hugging dress, while Chesang rocked a coordinated brown-and-beige outfit. Their chemistry was evident – cheeks glowing, smiles wide, and love undeniable.

What makes this wedding even more noteworthy is the distinguished lineage of the bride. Chanelle is the daughter of billionaire businessman Kiprono Kittony and the granddaughter of veteran politician and former senator Zipporah Kittony. It’s a union not just of two lovers, but of two dynasties a political merger, some may cheekily say, stronger than most coalitions in Parliament.

Attendees included KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and flamboyant businessman Wakabura, among others. Social media exploded with congratulatory messages, many amused at how, once again, “power marries power” and “money finds money.”

While the high society crowd applauded the tasteful event, the masses on social media offered humorous commentary. Some compared it to “ruracios” with hired helicopters and gold-coated walking sticks, noting how real wealth prefers subtlety over spectacle. Others joked that the Senator must have mastered “Horizontal Engineering” to win over such royalty — supplied in “three-phase voltage.”

In a country where societal gaps often dictate relationship patterns, netizens were quick to highlight how Nyali marries Nyali, Karen weds Runda, and the rest are left manifesting from Kawangware with glitter and gigabytes of hope.

Regardless of social banter, this wedding was more than a ceremony — it was a celebration of love, culture, and quiet confidence. Congratulations to Senator Chesang and Chanelle Kittony. May their union be as blessed as their guest list was elite.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021