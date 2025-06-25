Shock As Kenyan Pastor Relocates After Green Card Win, Leaves Husband of 18 Years Without a Word

Lucy Wairimu, a pastor and marriage counselor from Nakuru, has stunned the nation after she left her 18-year marriage after winning a green card.

The pastor was among the lucky Kenyans who won the green card lottery last year, but Lucy kept her win a closely guarded secret, unlike most green card winners who excitedly share the news with friends and family.

Not even Lucy’s husband whom she spent nearly two decades with had the slightest clue about her intentions.

The Nakuru-based pastor silently processed her documents, booked her flight, and relocated to the US without telling anyone a word.

Pastor Lucy’s disappearance sent her husband into a panic. He was left looking for her in the streets of Nakuru, police cells, hospitals, morgues, under the bed, and everywhere with no signs of ever seeing the love of his life again.

He received a shock when detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told him that his wife had left the country, and on her travel document, she noted that she was single with no kids.

