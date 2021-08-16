Sonko’s Shocking Message While Urging Alfred Mutua And Lilian Nganga To Mend Things Up

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has given his neighbor Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua some brotherly advice following his breakup with wife Lilian Nganga.

Mutua and Ngángá announced that they are no longer together after five years.

The two posted on Sunday on social media alerting their followers on the break up saying it was inevitable.

On social media, Sonko counseled Mutua and Lilian urging them to reconcile because fights and misunderstandings are something that happens in relationships.

“My fellow bloggers, can you keep off Governor Alfred Mutua’s private life?

Kukula na kukuliwa is normal and part of life. Hata nyinyi mabibi zenu wanakulwa tu vile munakulana nje but hawawezi kubali mujue vile tu nyinyi hamukubali wao wajue mukikulana nje,” said Sonko.

He urged the two to sit down and talk before completely killing the relationship.

“Lilian, you are a strong woman and continue being strong especially during this difficult time when you are undergoing challenges.

“We say behind every successful man there’s a woman. You have been with Dr. Alfred since 2011 when I was elected as MP 15 years ago, meaning you met this guy before he became Governor,” he went on.

“My humble appeal to both of you please, forgive each other and forget about what transpired in your lives as a family and just agree the the devil is a liar and he has no place in your lives.

“This is all about the two of you as a family, so let people talk during the day but they will all go to bed at night and life will go on. I plead with both of you, sameaneni because hii ni mambo ya kidunia. Come on Lilian, think about it!! Naku Mutua ekana na maindu mainge eka na muka waku asyoke musi.”

Sonko also had a surprising message for singer Juliani, a man who is believed to be behind their relationship woes.

“Nawewe msanii jipe shughuli ingekuwa ni mimi ati tume differ na bibi yangu alafu the first days of our divorce unadunda nae kunihurt hio sausage yako naeza kuikata into pieces na nijipeleke police station,” he said.

