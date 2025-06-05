Connect with us

Stevo Simple Boy Upgrades His Hustle with a Brand New Mira Worth Kshs 450K

Simple Boy Gifts Himself New Car Worth KSh 450k
KDRTV News – Nairobi: Rising viral sensation Stevo Simple Boy has a history of pulling publicity stunts to stay in the spotlight. Last year, he famously faked a Mazda Demio purchase in partnership with Khushi Motors, only to admit on the Mic Cheque Podcast that it was a ploy for clicks. This time, however, the Kibra-born rapper insists the keys are truly his.

Taking to Instagram, Stevo unveiled his new ride, a compact Daihatsu Mira valued at KSh 450,000 thanking his new management for turning a long-held dream into reality. “Nimefanikiwa. Many thanks to all my fans for standing by me, I love you all,” he captioned photos of himself proudly shaking hands with the Nairobi dealer.

Social media also has not failed. It has lit up with congratulatory messages, though some remained cautious. Comments ranged from “Congratulations my big bro” to “Hope ni legit Stevo, last time tuliharibu”. Despite skepticism, the overwhelming response was one of celebration.

Dealership insider Denis Kimanthi explains why the Daihatsu Mira makes sense for Stevo. With a 660cc engine, it boasts top-tier fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs that is critical for a busy content creator navigating Nairobi’s traffic. Its compact frame also suits town errands and on-the-go shoots, making it an ideal first vehicle for the never-dying spirit artiste.

Stevo Simple Boy’s new wheels symbolize more than status; they mark a turning point in a career defined by resilience and innovation. As he takes to the streets in his fuel-sipping Mira, fans eagerly await his next move whether in music, comedy skits, or future milestones on the road to success. Stevo Simple boy is a good man!

