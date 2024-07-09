Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sudi Threatens To Expose Leaders Behind The Attack On His Eldoret Club

By

Published

oscar data 1320x742 1

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has threatened to expose leaders who planned the destruction of his Eldoret based night club Timba XO during the recent anti-government protests. 

Speaking in Kesses, Sudi said he will name the leaders who he claimed are from the Rift Valley region. 

“I will name and shame leaders who infiltrated the peaceful protests by our valuable Gen Z and reigned mayhem. 

“These are the leaders who made dark plans and collaborated with goons to destroy people’s property, and its high time they are unmasked,” Sudi said.

The UDA MP also alleged that those who infiltrated the demonstrations wanted to overthrow the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Without a doubt, the infiltrators of the protests were attempting a coup to oust President William Ruto from office,” he claimed. 

Sudi mentioned that the initial protests organized by the youth were meaningful, which also saw his daughter taking part, until the goons infiltrated the exercise.

The recently opened Timba XO in Eldoret was raided during the anti-finance bill demos with goods worth millions of shillings being destroyed. 

The suspected goons who invaded the joint destroyed glass walls, windows and doors of the building and made away with liquor worth thousands of shillings.

Following the incident, Sudi announced  he was taking a sabbatical leave from public engagements and development activities.

“Going forward, I’ll not participate in any Harambee because it has been used to malign and disparage the good course, let it be banned,” he said.

Meanwhile 15 youths have been charged  in an Eldoret court in connection with the protests in Eldoret town. Sudi is among the complainers in the case. 

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Suspends Political Activities After Protestors Raided His Night Club

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020