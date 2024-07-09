Sudi Threatens To Expose Leaders Behind The Attack On His Eldoret Club

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has threatened to expose leaders who planned the destruction of his Eldoret based night club Timba XO during the recent anti-government protests.

Speaking in Kesses, Sudi said he will name the leaders who he claimed are from the Rift Valley region.

“I will name and shame leaders who infiltrated the peaceful protests by our valuable Gen Z and reigned mayhem.

“These are the leaders who made dark plans and collaborated with goons to destroy people’s property, and its high time they are unmasked,” Sudi said.

The UDA MP also alleged that those who infiltrated the demonstrations wanted to overthrow the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Without a doubt, the infiltrators of the protests were attempting a coup to oust President William Ruto from office,” he claimed.

Sudi mentioned that the initial protests organized by the youth were meaningful, which also saw his daughter taking part, until the goons infiltrated the exercise.

The recently opened Timba XO in Eldoret was raided during the anti-finance bill demos with goods worth millions of shillings being destroyed.

The suspected goons who invaded the joint destroyed glass walls, windows and doors of the building and made away with liquor worth thousands of shillings.

Following the incident, Sudi announced he was taking a sabbatical leave from public engagements and development activities.

“Going forward, I’ll not participate in any Harambee because it has been used to malign and disparage the good course, let it be banned,” he said.

Meanwhile 15 youths have been charged in an Eldoret court in connection with the protests in Eldoret town. Sudi is among the complainers in the case.

