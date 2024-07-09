Connect with us

Suspect Linked To Trafficking 2 Infants Charged

20240708 230652

Evaline Bonareri Okeya was Monday charged before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe with conspiring to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code.

In a statement, the ODPP said the accused, jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit a felony namely acts that promote child trafficking by illegally fostering baby B.A. and baby X.Y.

“The offense happened on the 19th day of June 2024 at Kibra kwa DC area in Kibra sub-county within Nairobi County,” ODPP stated. 

The suspect was charged on different counts with acts that promote child trafficking contrary to section 4(1)(b) as read with section 4(3) of the counter trafficking in persons act No. 8 of 2010 Laws of Kenya.

“The charges state that on the 19th day of June 2024 at Kibra kwa DC area in Kibra sub-county within Nairobi county, jointly with others not before court, the accused unlawfully fostered a child namely B.A aged one month and two weeks and baby X.Y aged one month and one week for the purpose of trafficking in persons,” ODPP added 

Bonareri pleaded not guilty to the four charges and was released on a bond of Sh 2 million with one surety of a similar amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on the 22nd of July, 2024.

Also Read: John Waluke Surrenders to Milimani Law Courts As He Begins His 67 Year Jail Term 

