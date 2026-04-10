Tanzanian Musician Matonya Charged With Rape

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged Tanzanian musician Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, popularly known as Matonya, with one count of rape.

In a statement on Friday, April 1, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the musician was arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa.

Matonya, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek, denied the charge brought under Section 3(1) as read with Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

According to the ODPP, the alleged offence occurred on 7th April 2026, at an apartment in Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County.

The prosecution told the court that the accused is alleged to have unlawfully committed the act against an adult woman.

“The court heard that the alleged offence occurred on 7th April 2026, at an apartment in Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County,” ODPP said.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele urged the court to impose strict bond terms, noting that the accused is a foreign national without a fixed residence in Kenya.

She argued that the stringent terms were necessary to ensure he remains within the court’s jurisdiction throughout the trial.

The court granted the accused a bond of Ksh 500,000 with one Kenyan surety. The court also ordered him to deposit his Tanzanian passport and barred him from leaving the jurisdiction without prior court approval.

Additionally, the court directed immigration authorities to place an alert against the 43-year-old at border points.

Matonya rose to fame in the late 2000s with romantic and storytelling-style songs that became popular across the East African region.