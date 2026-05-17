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The Untold Story of Les Wanyika’s Rise into East African Legends

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

 

The rise of the rumba group Les Wanyika is a story of resilience, rejection, and eventual triumph that changed the region’s music scene.

In November 1978, Prof. Omari Shabani broke away from the famed Simba Wanyika Band following growing discontent over the leadership and management style of Wilson Peter Kinyonga.

Determined to chart a new path, Shabani formed Les Wanyika with the backing of prominent media personalities James Onyango Joel and veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka.

The group also included John Ngereza, Tom Malanga, Issa Juma, Rashid Juma, Phoney Mkwanyule, Stanley Mtambo, Joseph Just, Sijali Salum, and Victor Boniface.

The new group was rejected by Polygram Records, the giant multinational that had a contract with the original Simba Wanyika Band.

Undeterred, Les Wanyika turned to a small recording studio along Nairobi’s River Road owned by Chris Ochuodho under the Edition Chris label.

It was there that the group recorded their debut song, ‘Jessica,’ a track that would later become one of the most celebrated songs in East African music history.

However, the record had to be pressed at Polygram Studios, which was the only vinyl plant in the Eastern Africa region at the time.

When the executives who had kicked out the new boys heard the track, they dashed to River Road, led by the studio Chief Engineer, the late Isaya Mwinamo, in a bid to secure a contract with Prof. Omari Shabani and his team.

The success of Jessica marked the beginning of Les Wanyika’s dominance across East Africa. The band went on to create several hit songs like Sina Makosa, Pamela, Barua Yako, and Afro.

Prof Omari Shabani passed on in 1998.

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