“Tough Love”: Diana Marua Transfers Son from Luxury to Local School to Teach Gratitude

Kenyan YouTuber and content creator Diana Marua has fuelled a spirited national parenting conversation after candidly revealing why she and her husband, musician Bahati, made the bold decision to transfer their son Morgan Bahati from an elite international school to a modest local school in Makueni County.

In a sit-down conversation captured on video, Diana opened up about her motivations as a mother, noting that Morgan had become too accustomed to a “soft life” — one filled with luxury, comfort, and entitlement. The change, she emphasized, was about realigning values and helping their teenage son develop a deeper sense of gratitude and humility.

“We realized he was starting to take things for granted,” Diana shared. “Interacting with less privileged children has made him appreciate life more.”

Diana noted clear behavioral changes that prompted concern. Once vibrant and expressive, Morgan had grown emotionally distant, especially during family video content, often appearing reserved and disengaged.

“Whenever you ask him to say something, he’d shrug it off like it was beneath him,” Diana explained. “We saw him withdrawing from his siblings, and we knew we had to intervene before it was too late.”

The decision wasn’t without emotional difficulty. Just days after joining his new school, Morgan reportedly struggled with homesickness and the clear difference in lifestyle — from waking up at 10am to being jolted awake at 5am.

Still, Diana stands firm in her resolve, stating that parenting isn’t just about providing the best but also teaching life’s hardest, yet most valuable, lessons.

“We’ve given him comfort. Now, we’re teaching him character,” she added.

The online community remains divided. Some applaud the decision as an example of intentional parenting, while others feel Morgan should be allowed to grow at his own pace, even suggesting he be left out of the family’s content until he’s ready.

“Instead of judging, more parents should reflect,” one supporter commented. “This is parenting with purpose.”

Diana’s transparency continues to stir debate but one thing remains clear: she’s not raising a celebrity — she’s raising a man.