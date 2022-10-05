Vera Opens Up On Her Reconstructive Surgery

Former socialite, model and an entrepreneur Vera Sidika has opened up on her reconstructive surgery experience, reversing a body enhancement surgery she underwent many years ago through her instagram post..

Vera has openly uncovered all what she went through when she was doing the surgery. In a lengthy instagram post, Vera has revealed that the move to surgically-enhance her body was ill-advised. This nonetheless, prompted her to undergo reconstruction surgery after multiple ‘health risks and complications’.

Part of the lengthy post read: ‘’…This has been the hardest phase of my life. Due to health risks and complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to love myself regardless. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much.”

Sadly, this made Vera skip her birthday celebrations due to complications warning other women against going for such procedures.

“Honestly, it’s been pretty hard. I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year but here we are. Happy Birthday to me. I’ve come to appreciate life and never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me,” added Vera.

Vera is yet to share her surgery journey on her social media platform. She urged the fans to wait till she shares it with them hoping to change someone’s mind.

“I will be posting my journey videos here for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies. This might change your mind,” she captioned the long post.