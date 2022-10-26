Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Vera Sidika Reveals How Much Baby Asia’s Dress Costed Her

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 10 26 21 44 09 46
Vera Sidika, Asia Brown and Brown Mauzo

Recently, celebrity couple Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Asia Brown on 20th October 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting to see how the event will unfold.

20221024 111434

Asia Brown and Eric Omondi

However, this becomes the ‘second’ birthday Asia Brown celebrated. She celebrated her first half birthday when she was six months. The same day, she became the youngest CEO.

59336BCB AA7D 4D29 8FD4 4BF085C93046

Asia Brown

Vera Sidika is always known to hype her celebrations. She is known to be owning expensive garments and has never been quiet when a fan ask about how much some of her belongings cost.

IMG 20221026 214324

Vera Sidika screengrab

As most fans were curious about how much Vera Sidika’s child birthday cost her, she revealed in a post that Asia’s dress costed her 250 dollars which is equivalent to 30,320 Kenyan shillings.

Vera has recently posted a glimpse of how Baby Asia’s birthday was. The celebrity couples hired a clown on their daughter’s birthday.

Children were singing birthday songs to the birthday girl. On the other hand, some celebrities were invited to take part in baby Asia’s birthday. Among them was Eric Omondi who is a close friend to Vera Sidika.

Also read Vera Sidika Pens Down A Hearty Text For Her Daughter’s Birthday
During her birthday, Vera Sidika had penned down heartfelt message to her daughter, a message that moved most people’s hearts.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019