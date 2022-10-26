Vera Sidika Reveals How Much Baby Asia’s Dress Costed Her

Recently, celebrity couple Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Asia Brown on 20th October 2022. Fans were eagerly waiting to see how the event will unfold.

However, this becomes the ‘second’ birthday Asia Brown celebrated. She celebrated her first half birthday when she was six months. The same day, she became the youngest CEO.

Vera Sidika is always known to hype her celebrations. She is known to be owning expensive garments and has never been quiet when a fan ask about how much some of her belongings cost.

As most fans were curious about how much Vera Sidika’s child birthday cost her, she revealed in a post that Asia’s dress costed her 250 dollars which is equivalent to 30,320 Kenyan shillings.

Vera has recently posted a glimpse of how Baby Asia’s birthday was. The celebrity couples hired a clown on their daughter’s birthday.

Children were singing birthday songs to the birthday girl. On the other hand, some celebrities were invited to take part in baby Asia’s birthday. Among them was Eric Omondi who is a close friend to Vera Sidika.

During her birthday, Vera Sidika had penned down heartfelt message to her daughter, a message that moved most people’s hearts.