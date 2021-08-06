Connect with us

Video: Kenyan TV Presenter Goes Live Accusing Boyfriend Of Mistreating Her, Breaking Her Nails

By

Published

kiss

Former KTN TV presenter Ella Ciiru was recently on Instagram to expose her lover for pushing her into depression through mistreatment.

Ella, who made a name after appearing on Nairobi Diaries which aired on K24, shocked her followers after going live on Instagram at night accusing her boyfriend of no longer loving her, being violent, and intentionally frustrating her.

ella2

Ella Ciiru

She said that she has been fighting depression ever since she moved in with him.

READ ALSO: Raburu’s Girlfriend Clears Air After Eyebrows-Raising Posts, Sounding Like His Ex-Wife

In the dramatic video that even saw the man switch off the lights in an effort to make her stop recording, Ella also accused him of assaulting her and even breaking her nails.

“This person came from having all the respect in the world for me to zero,” she says in the clip.

“I’m recording you because you are the person who doesn’t have respect for me. I’m recording you because you are the person who has broken two of my nails. You have assaulted me.”

It’s not clear how long the two have dated but in the video, Ella said they have been together for some time now and had even moved in together.

Watch the full video here 

