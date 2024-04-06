Why Willis Raburu’s Wabebe Experience Show Will Be Off-Air

Willis Raburu has announced that his Wabebe Experience show will not be airing on TV 47 until further notice.

In a statement via X formerly known as Twitter, Raburu said the program is taking a ‘season break’, but assured his fans that the show would be back on the screens bigger and better.

“We would like to announce that Wabebe Experience will be taking a season. We sincerely thank our viewers for their continued support and enthusiasm.

“Rest assured, we are working diligently behind the scenes to come back bigger and better than ever! Stay tuned for updates on our return! We love you and appreciate you so much,” said Raburu.

Raburu began the Wabebe Experience show on TV47 after leaving Citizen TV of Royal Media Services (RMS) in August 2023.

He hosts the show alongside Franklin Mark Gogo alias MC Gogo and Claudia Naisabwa. The show hosts artists, such as singers, spoken word masters, dancers, etc., who come on board to showcase their respective works.

Previously, Raburu hosted the 10 Over 10 Show on Citizen TV before quitting to join TV 47 where he is also tasked with managing the digital services and innovations department for the station that also runs Radio47.

Also Read: Willis Raburu Lands New Role In Cape Media Reporting Directly To CEO