Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Why Willis Raburu’s Wabebe Experience Show Will Be Off-Air

By

Published

AQlk9kpTURBXy83OTEyNTg4ZDQ0MjQzO

File image of Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu has announced that his Wabebe Experience show will not be airing on TV 47 until further notice.

In a statement via X formerly known as Twitter, Raburu said the program is taking a ‘season break’, but assured his fans that the show would be back on the screens bigger and better.

“We would like to announce that Wabebe Experience will be taking a season. We sincerely thank our viewers for their continued support and enthusiasm.

“Rest assured, we are working diligently behind the scenes to come back bigger and better than ever! Stay tuned for updates on our return! We love you and appreciate you so much,” said Raburu.

Raburu began the Wabebe Experience show on TV47 after leaving Citizen TV of Royal Media Services (RMS) in August 2023.

He hosts the show alongside Franklin Mark Gogo alias MC Gogo and Claudia Naisabwa. The show hosts artists, such as singers, spoken word masters, dancers, etc., who come on board to showcase their respective works.

Previously, Raburu hosted the 10 Over 10 Show on Citizen TV before quitting to join TV 47 where he is also tasked with managing the digital services and innovations department for the station that also runs Radio47.

Also Read: Willis Raburu Lands New Role In Cape Media Reporting Directly To CEO

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020